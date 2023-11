CENTEREACH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Field Hockey team and the Whitney Point Field Hockey team both won the New York State championship on Sunday.

Whitney Point won 2-0 in the Class C championship game.

Vestal won 4-1 in the Class B championship game.

Both the Eagles and Golden Bears are repeat champions after winning in 2022 as well.

Congratulations to both teams for their accomplishment!