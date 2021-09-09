Whitney Point tops Afton/Harpursville 3-1 in big early season field hockey clash

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A big one early in the season as Afton/Harpursville played host to Whitney Point.

A lot of defense early on. Point on the attack.

Brenna Bough with a blast. But, denied by Afton’s Sadie Combs.

Later, Bough lofts one up.

Right in front to Maddie Hoeppner for the deflection. But, stoned by Combs again.

Other way. Afton attacking. Ball battled for in front. And credit Lana Jordan on the defensive stop there, keeping it out of the cage.

But, the goals would start to come.

Lilly Bagg finds Paige Jennings in front.

She spins, and she scores.

Crimson Knights finally break through in the 3rd quarter. 1-0 Afton.

But, can only keep Whitney Point down so long.

Bough on a penalty stroke.

And she’s now 2-for-2 on the season with those. Eagles tie the game at 1.

Later in the 3rd, Bough dekes her way into the circle off a corner.

An all-out rugby scrum in front.

And it’s eventually knocked in, credited to Taylor Petrie. 2-1 Eagles.

Point would go on to win by a final of 3-1.