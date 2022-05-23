Another very busy day of section tournament action on Monday.

A lot of baseball and girls lacrosse games, including trips to the Class D section championship in girls lax.

Let’s begin with the top seed in the tournament, Whitney Point, playing host to 4th-seeded Chenango Forks.

Early on in this one, tied at 1. Free position shot for Jane Austenfeld and she cashes in with the low goal. Point out in front, 2-1.

Then, Taylor Petrie connects with Lindsay Davis. Davis moves to the front, and scores. 3-1 Eagles and looking for more.

Austenfeld charging in, gets a really good look, but an even better save by Trinity Parks. That save creating a spark for the Blue Devils.

Down the other way, Georgia Novitsky finds a slashing Helena Willis. Willis fires one low for the goal. Forks down 3-2.

Great feed to Faith Brown, and Brown tucks that one right under the crossbar and we have ourselves a tie game.

But, moments later, Austenfeld again with a free position, and same result. Point back in front.

Then, Brenna Bough dishes it to Lana Jordan, and she finishes. 5-3 Point.

The Eagles win a high scoring game, 18-11, and will have the chance to defend their section title.

Whitney Point moving on. Let’s see who the Eagles will battle for the championship.