Finally, the closest game of the day. The Class D girls lacrosse section championship.Top-seeded Whitney Point battling the 2-seed, Seton Catholic Central.

Early on, Peep Williams with a beautiful pass to Erin Derr who is left wide open. Seton opens the scoring and leads 1-0.

Down the other way, Brenna Bough searching, finds Jane Austenfeld and she gets the Eagles on the board.

2-1 Point here. Bough connects with Genevieve Huston, and she nets one there to make it 3-1 Point.

Seton hanging around and check out this incredible goal. Peep with the catch and behind-the-head shot and score. She is ridiculous. 3-2 Point.

More from Williams. Free position here and she converts. That was also her 400th career varsity goal. She had 5 in this one

Unfortunately for her and the Saints, that wouldn’t be enough.

Austenfeld had 5 goals as well as the Eagles win the Class D section championship, holding off the Saints, 10-8.

Point also gets a bye into the regional round.

They will play June 4 at Ithaca High School at 3.