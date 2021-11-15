Whitney Point field hockey wins Class C state championship

WHITNEY POINT, NY – It’s not every day that a school gets to compete for, let alone win, a state championship.

For some schools, in particular programs, it’s never happened.

However, there are a handful of teams in our area that always seem to be in the mix.

And yesterday, one of them added another championship to an already impressive resume.

After shutting out Pierson on Saturday in the Class C state semifinals, the Whitney Point field hockey team closed out a perfect season with the perfect ending, a state championship.

The Eagles defeated Hoosick Falls 6-1 in the Class C finals, capping off an 18-0 season, and claiming their sixth state title in the last seven years.

Point got two goals a piece from Brenna Bough, Kaylie Lynch, and Taylor Petrie, with the two latter closing out their high schools careers with another ring.

Earlier today, the team was honored with a parade through the hallways at Whitney Point High School.