Whitney Point field hockey runs away with an 8-2 win over Newark Valley

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Out at Whitney Point High School, the Eagles field hockey team playing host to Newark Valley.

1-1 game in the 2nd quarter, and some give-and-go action between Brenna Bough and Genevieve Huston.

Bough with a perfect pass and Huston goes far side for the goal. Eagles in front now, 2-1.

Same score, Newark Valley corner.

Shot towards goal gets bounced around.

4 Cardinals in front, and with those numbers, you’re bound to score. And that they did.

Credit Ginny Mertson with the goal. Cards tie it up at 2.

But, it would be all Point from there.

Bough had seen enough and turned it on in the 2nd half.

Dekes her way through the NV defense and scores. 3-2 Eagles.

Then, Bough and Huston playing pass again.

But, Bough with a perfect dish to Taylor Petrie who just has to tap it in. 4-2 Eagles.

And I’ve never seen this before.

Bough going up top, alley oop style, and Jazzy Leet finishes it off like a dunk for the goal. 5-2 Eagles.

In the end, Whitney Point runs away with this one as they win it, 8-2.