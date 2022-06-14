WHITNEY POINT, NY – Whitney Point held a ring and jacket ceremony to celebrate their field hockey team which won the New York State Class C championship this past November.

The ceremony included a welcome and close from Director of Athletics Murphee Hayes, recognition of players from both the junior varsity and varsity team, congratulatory remarks from Mayor Jason Somers and the ring and jacket presentation to all of the players from the championship team.

The title marked the programs seventh state championship, the sixth under current head coach Nicole Huston.

“It’s a very nice honor, it’s exciting,” Huston says. “It’s nice to be able to get the rings out to the girls. It’s just surreal how many times this is happening for us. But they do work, they work really hard. They have bought into a system and it is working for us and every year, we make some changes. A little bit of tweak here and there, but we really try to keep building on what we already have.”

Whitney Point went 18-0 on their way to the state title, outscoring opponents by 122 goals throughout the 18 games.

The team’s leading scorer Brenna Bough (48 goals, 29 assists) played a huge role in the team’s success this year.

Bough talked about the memories that were made both on and off the field.

“There’s so much that’ll come to mind,” Bough says. “All the memories that us and the team has made, with the community too. Like I said, it hasn’t settled in yet but it’s memories that’ll last for a lifetime.”

The memories and relationships built within their family, or Ohana, as the team called it were something that Junior Madelana Jordan and Coach Huston mentioned as well.

The chemistry and talent were on display all year, as 5 players were named to the all-section first team, 3 to the all-section second team and 3 players were named all-state on top of that.

All the talent went into winning a state title and receiving the rings and jackets, something that Jordan was thrilled about.

“I’m super hyped,” Jordan says. “This is something I’ve looked for the whole season. The moment I stepped in the weight room with my team I just looked at my teammates and knew we were state champions.”