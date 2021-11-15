Whitney Point field hockey coach, players talk about how the 2021 championship season was different

WHITNEY POINT, NY – The Whitney Point field hockey team can be summed up in one word: dynasty.

The Eagles took home their sixth state title in seven years on Sunday, an historic accomplishment only matched by Lakeland of Section I.

While winning has become the standard, this year was, for lack of a better term, different.

“They’re different. It feels different. I don’t know what it is, but it’s different this year. So, we just let it ride, and we just kept going,” says Coach Nicole Huston.

Those were the words Whitney Point Head Field Hockey Coach Nicole Huston spoke to her assistant coach Dani Montesano before the Eagles season this fall, not knowing that her team would run the table and bring home the Class C state championship.

For Huston, and the entire team, this year’s championship was incredibly special because it was a bounce back year.

After being upset in the 2019 section semifinals by Greene, Point wasn’t able to respond in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, they didn’t sit idly by this past spring, as they used the shortened season as a chance to retool and rebuild.

“Last year, we spent a lot of time building individual skill, building connections because we knew there was no championship, necessarily, to play for. So, it was like a rebuilding year after 2019. And the players really took that responsibility on.”

And all that work and team-building showed up on the field this fall as the Eagles went a perfect, and convincing, 18-0, finishing with a 6-1 win over Hoosick Falls in the final.

Point dominated this fall, giving up only ten goals the entire season, and only one through their postseason run.

For senior Kaylie Lynch, she’s happy she was able to take in this moment one more time in her high school career.

“It was amazing. We worked really hard all year for this. Our goals were to trust each other, and to just work together, and have fun. I think we really did that,” she said.

The Eagles domination extends well past just this fall, as this is now Whitney Point’s 6th state championship in the last seven years, all under Huston.

Both Lynch and fellow senior Taylor Petrie have been key contributors in this dynasty for years now.

Petrie has seen the entire Whitney Point community rally around this team throughout the years, making each win even more special.

“It just really lifts your confidence up because the whole community comes out and supports us all. It feels really good to be involved in something that gets the whole community involved together, gets everybody excited for,” says Senior Taylor Petrie.

Winning gets everyone excited. But, to do it at the pace that Whitney Point does is something that will leave a lasting legacy.

While this team will see five starters graduate, including both Lynch and Petrie, there is still a lot of optimism about the 2022 season.

With key returnees such as Brenna Bough and Genevieve Huston, along with solid depth throughout, the Eagles are already preparing to add another victorious chapter to their everlasting story.