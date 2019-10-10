Whitney Point edges Afton/Harpursville 2-1

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. – Senior Day for the Eagles field hockey team as they hosted Afton/Harpursville.

Early on, Afton on the attack.

Janelle Volk slings it towards goal.

Stop is made, but Makenna Lowe keeps it alive, and Taylor Schultz is in great position to gather the loose ball and put it into the back of the cage.

Knights go up 1-0.

Afton looking for more.

Lowe with a shot, but Emma Morgan kicks it harmlessly aside.

Then, Lowe again on goal, and again denied by Morgan.

Eagles sticking around.

Other end of the field. Point corner.

Tori Petrie gets it on goal.

Jordan Nichols isn’t having it though.

Ball is eventually cleared out to safety.

However, the Eagles would break through.

Brenna Bough on the far side whacks it towards goal.

I lost track of it, but lucky for Point, Taylor Petrie didn’t.

She sticks with it and buries the tying goal.

That 1-1 tie would hold into the second half.

In the end, Whitney Point wins it, 2-1.