Whitney Point defeats Vestal 4-1 in field hockey on Tuesday

WHITNEY POINT, NY – The reigning Class B section champions, Vestal, on the road to face perennial powerhouse, Whitney Point.

1st quarter, and the Eagles going to work.

Brenna Bough carries in and finds Taylor Petrie right in front.

She pounds it home to open the scoring. It’s 1-0 Point.

In case you forgot, Bough is really, really good.

Look at her go here.

Great speed and stick skills.

And then finishes right around the charging goalie.

That score gives the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Still in the 1st, Bough again. Powers her way in front.

Stick save by Vestal’s Jaylin Hurley.

A scramble in front. Another save for Hurley.

But, the Eagles end up with a penalty stroke, and guess who.

Bough with a rocket that beats Hurley.

Nothing she can do there.

She even guessed the right direction but Bough’s shot still too good.

The two teams would notch a goal each the rest of the way as Whitney Point goes on to take this one by a 4-1 final.