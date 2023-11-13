WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – For the 3rd year in a row, the Whitney Point Field Hockey team won the Class C New York State Championship.

On Monday, the team was celebrated for their victory with a parade through the school.

The team walked through Whitney Point High School and Caryl E. Adams Elementary School while the students cheered for the team.

The team was excited for the celebration, accomplishing the goals many have had since they were young.

“I feel like I’ve reached my goal,” Sophomore Genevieve Huston said. “Because I always wanted to be one of the older kids walking through the halls with our medals and just being proud to be one of them.”

Huston also mentioned memories of being a kid watching the Field Hockey team celebrate State Championships.

In terms of the on the field accomplishments, the Eagles went undefeated on their way to the title.

Something the team is proud of after all of their hard work.

“Great to accomplish what we’ve worked on throughout the season,” Sophomore Sadee Short said. “And just to come back and win all together as a family.”

This is the 8th state championship for the program since 2014 with Head Coach Nicole Huston, the 9th for the program all time.

Congratulations to the team for all they have accomplished this season!