Whitney Point boys lacrosse defeats Dryden 14-3

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Game 1 of the day was boys lacrosse out in Whitney Point as the Eagles hosted the Dryden Lions.

1st quarter action, Jeremy Simerson finds Jameson Breward, and Breward bullies his way to the front of the net and scores.

Eagles out in front 1-0.

Matthew Jordan carrying now.

Moves it to Austin Hand, who unwinds on a shot.

Now 2-0 Whitney Point.

After Dryden scored to cut the lead in half, it was Hand who cushioned the lead back up to 2 with his 2nd of the game.

More from the Point offense.

It’s Breward again as he goes off the far post and in for the goal. 4-1 Eagles.

And let’s have a hand for Austin as the senior netted a 1st quarter hat trick, this one making it 5-1 Point.

Breward finished with a game-high 4 goals, and senior Collin Wilcox made 6 saves as Whitney Point picked up a 14-3 win.