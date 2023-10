WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point Field Hockey team won in overtime on Tuesday, beating Windsor 3-2 thanks to a game-winning goal from Payton Martin.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, a goal from each side in the 3rd quarter with a scoreless 4th sent the game to overtime.

For Windsor, all-time leading scorer Anna Finn recorded career goal number 100 during the contest.

