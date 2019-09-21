Whitesboro takes care of Union-Endicott 35-14

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – The Union-Endicott Tigers showing off their new cleats, courtesy of Chandler Jones, against Whitesboro of Section III.

Game all knotted up at 7 in the 2nd quarter until Zach Britt makes his way into the end zone from two yards out.

Whitesboro jumps ahead 14-7 with just over two minutes left in the half.

Then, after a U-E three-and-out, the Warriors at it again.

This time, Britt looking for Nick Sardnia down field, and that’s just ridiculous.

The one-handed snag boosts the Whitesboro lead to 21-7.

Tigers trying to get some points before the end of the half.

Zach Pilarcek looking deep down field.

But, it’s under thrown and there to pick it is Griff Sciortino.

And Sciortino has a whole lot of running room.

Down the sideline, then cutting back right and Griff is gone.

A 90 yard pick six for the Warriors, and not how the Tigers wanted the half to end.

28-7 Warriors.

Whitesboro would ultimately win this one by a final of 35-14.