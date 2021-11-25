West defeats East 41-7 in the 2021 Ernie Davis Classic

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium was the host of the 2021 Ernie Davis Classic, with some of Section IV’s finest divided into East versus West.

1st quarter, West ball. Newark Valley’s Mike Wandell with a beautiful ball to the end zone, and an even better catch by Owego’s Mason Wills!

West Touchdown and they go up 7-0.

After a turnover on downs by the East, West ball again and Cayden Confer of Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour bullies his way into the end zone. 14-0 West.

Trying to capitalize on an East fumble, Spencer Van-Etten/Candor’s Nick Thomas is going to take this one in himself from 8 yards out.

All West as they go up 21-0.

Jimmy Lindsley trying to lead a comeback for the East.

Rolls out, heaves one deep, but it’s picked off by Max Olmstead of Newfield.

For the first time in over a decade, the West gets the win in the Ernie Davis Classic, beating the East, 41-7.