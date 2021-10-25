Week 9 College Football AP poll rankings, 10/25/21

Another week down in the world of college football.

That means we have another updated top 10 rankings.

Although, #1 remains the same this week as Georgia stays atop the rankings.

Right behind them is Cincinnati at 2.

Alabama continuing to move back up as the Crimson Tide are 3rd.

Rounding out the playoff-eligible teams is Oklahoma at 4.

Ohio State remains 5th, while Michigan stays put at 6.

The Buckeyes will square off with #20 Penn State this Saturday.

Oregon jumps up 3 spots this week to 7th.

Meanwhile, Michigan State moves up one place to 8th.

The Spartans will face the Wolverines in this week’s premiere match-up.

Iowa comes in at 9, with Ole Miss now in the top 10, both up two spots.

The Rebels will battle #18 Auburn Saturday night.