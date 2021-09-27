Week 5 College Football AP poll rankings, 9/27/21

The latest AP Poll has been released.

There’s been some big shake ups this week.

And there are some prime match-ups this weekend with major playoff implications.

The top team in the land remains the same as it’s the Alabama Crimson Tide atop the rankings for the 5th-straight week. The Tide host #12 Ole Miss this weekend.

Georgia holds strong at #2 this week. The Bulldogs have a huge clash with #8 Arkansas at home coming up.

Coming in at 3 for the 2nd-straight week is Oregon. The Ducks will be on the road to take on Stanford.

Making the move up to 4th this week is Penn State. Indiana comes to town next for the Nittany Lions.

Iowa stands pat at 5 and will travel to Maryland on Friday.

Oklahoma falls out of playoff position after squeaking past West Virginia as they drop to 6th. The Sooners will head to Manhattan to face Kansas State on Saturday.

At number 7 comes Cincinnati, moving up 1 spot from a week ago. The Bearcats will head to South Bend on Saturday and take on #9 Notre Dame.

Fresh off a win over former #7 Texas A&M, Arkansas rises 8 spots to 8th in the rankings. As mentioned, the Razorbacks face Georgia at noon Saturday.

Notre Dame is now 9th, moving up 3 spots from last week. The Fighting Irish put up 31 points in the 4th quarter, leading to a blow out win over then-#18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

A big game for ND at home against Cincinnati Saturday continues what is a difficult stretch for the Irish.

And following a convincing win over Tennessee, Florida has now joined the top 10. The Gators will head to Kentucky Saturday night to face the Wildcats.

The biggest shocker of the weekend had to have been #9 Clemson being knocked off by North Carolina State in double overtime.

With the loss, the Tigers are now 2-2 and plummeted down the rankings all the way to 25th.