Week 4 College Football AP poll rankings sees Alabama holding #1 spot after surviving against Florida

We’re through 3 weeks in the college football season, and there’s still a lot to be decided in the bid to be 1 of the top 4 teams that get to play in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the AP Poll top 10 teams heading into week 4.

Alabama remains the top pick after surviving against Florida.

Georgia rolled over South Carolina to move up to 2.

Oregon pounded Stony Brook at home and slid up to 3.

Meanwhile, a less-than-convincing win over Nebraska was enough to see Oklahoma slip back to 4th.

Iowa moved past Kent State to remain 5th, while Penn State continued it’s surge up the rankings.

The Nittany Lions are now 6th following a win over #22 Auburn.

Texas A&M and Cincinnati stayed at 7th and 8th respectively following their wins.

Clemson, however, dropped 3 spots after another lackluster outing.

The Tigers are now 9th.

Rounding out the top 10 is Ohio State, who fell back a spot despite a 21-point win over Tulsa.