Week 2 College Football AP poll rankings sees shake up within the top 10

Some more football, this time at the college level.

The latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings were released earlier this week, and there’s already been some shake up inside the top 10.

Alabama remains the nearly-undisputed number 1.

Meanwhile, their SEC rivals, Georgia, moves up to 2 after their big win over Clemson last weekend.

Ohio State slides up to 3 while Oklahoma bumps back two spots to 4.

Texas A&M moves up a spot to 5, with Clemson dropping back 3 spots to 6th.

Both Cincinnati and Notre Dame move up one spot each as they are now 7th and 8th respectively.

Iowa State has fallen back two spots to 9th, and Iowa has made an 8-spot jump to take over the 10th position.

The Cyclones and Hawkeyes meet this weekend in Ames.