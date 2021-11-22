Week 13 College Football AP poll rankings, 11/22/21

With only one week left until conference championships, let’s take a look at the latest college football AP Poll that was released Sunday.

Number 1 remains unchanged as Georgia stays atop as they head into their game at Georgia Tech.

Number 2 this week is Ohio State, and they have a massive showdown with #6 Michigan on Saturday.

Winner heads to the Big 10 title game and keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Alabama is 3rd this week, with the Crimson Tide taking on Auburn this week.

Cincinnati is 4th as the Bearcats prepare for East Carolina on Friday.

And speaking of keeping their playoff hopes alive, don’t look now but Notre Dame has crept back into the conversation.

The Irish are 5th this week ahead of their game with Stanford.

They will need some help in front of them if they want to get into the top 4 though.

As mentioned, Michigan is 6th with the Wolverines and Buckeyes playing at noon Saturday.

Behind them is Oklahoma State at 7.

The Cowboys take on #10 Oklahoma in the Bedlam game this week.

Ole Miss comes in at 8.

The Rebels square off with #25 Mississippi State Thursday night.

#9 this week is Baylor. The Bears will battle Texas Tech Saturday.

And as mentioned, the Sooners come in at 10 ahead of their game with OK State.