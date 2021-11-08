Week 11 College Football AP poll rankings, 11/8/21

A look at the latest college football AP Poll and some more shake up inside the top 10.

Not at the top though as Georgia remains #1.

Cincinnati survived Tulsa and remains #2.

Alabama hangs tight at #3, while Oklahoma stays put at 4.

However, some movement from here on out.

Sliding up two spots to 5th this week is Oregon.

Ohio State sticks at 6th.

Notre Dame on the move as the Irish are up a spot to 7th this week.

Behind them is Michigan State, with the Spartans sliding back three spots after their loss to Purdue.

Michigan comes in at 9, with Oklahoma State moving into the top 10 this week.