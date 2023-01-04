BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are scores from around Section IV on Wednesday January 4th.
Boys Basketball:
Johnson City – 67 vs Binghamton – 80
Owego – 60 vs Seton Catholic – 36
Norwich – 50 vs Susquehanna Valley – 63
Chenango Forks – 56 vs Chenango Valley – 46
Maine-Endwell – 84 vs Vestal – 49
Girls Basketball:
Binghamton – 48 vs Johnson City – 62
Bainbridge-Guilford – 40 vs Sidney – 54
Oxford – 45 vs Delhi – 58
Unatego – 42 vs Unadilla Valley – 17
Greene – 53 vs Deposit-Hancock – 10
Walton – 64 vs Laurens – 45
Boys Swimming:
Chenango Forks – 85 vs Susquehanna Valley 41