BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are scores from around Section IV on Wednesday January 4th.

Boys Basketball:

Johnson City – 67 vs Binghamton – 80

Owego – 60 vs Seton Catholic – 36

Norwich – 50 vs Susquehanna Valley – 63

Chenango Forks – 56 vs Chenango Valley – 46

Maine-Endwell – 84 vs Vestal – 49

Girls Basketball:

Binghamton – 48 vs Johnson City – 62

Bainbridge-Guilford – 40 vs Sidney – 54

Oxford – 45 vs Delhi – 58

Unatego – 42 vs Unadilla Valley – 17

Greene – 53 vs Deposit-Hancock – 10

Walton – 64 vs Laurens – 45

Boys Swimming:

Chenango Forks – 85 vs Susquehanna Valley 41