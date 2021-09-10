Waverly Wolverines defeat Owego Indians 35-0

WAVERLY, NY – Waverly battling Owego.

A beautiful tribute at halftime in remembrance of those lost 20 years ago on September 11.

Prior to the half, Joe Tomasso looking things over, elects to tuck it and run, and it pays off. He scores and the Wolverines are in front.

To the 3rd now, Owego’s Spencer Mead showing his running skills as well. Makes a man miss before being taken down around midfield.

But, Tomasso’s arm stole the show. Beautiful ball to Bradley Blauvelt for the touchdown.

All Waverly in this one as the Wolverines blank Owego, 35-0.