Waverly sacks Johnson City 41-6

The Johnson City Wildcats hit the road Friday to take on the Waverly Wolverines.

Waverly trying to move to 2-0 at home against Johnson City.

Johnson City down 14-0 in the 2nd quarter, Corey Casteline goes deep over the middle and complete to Jaiden Johns for a wildcats first down.

A couple of plays later, Johnson City turns it over, they fumble and Cayden Turcsik recovers for Waverly.

On the ensuing drive, with under a minute to go in the half, the 8th grader Joe Tomasso rolls out and finds Jalen McCarty in the endzone for the touchdown.

Waverly is off to a 2-0 start, they win 41-6.