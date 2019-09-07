Waverly edges Union-Endicott 23-22

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Last and most entertaining, game of the night.

The Union-Endicott Tigers battling the Waverly Wolverines.

4th quarter, Waverly’s Joe Tomasso looking end zone for Jalen McCarty, and he’s got him.

Great snag and the Wolverins would tie this one up at 16.

Next possession, and Tomasso hits McCarty on a slant.

McCarty just turns on the jets.

He takes it to the house and puts Waverly up 23-16 with four and a half to play.

But, the Tigers not giving up.

Zach Pilarcek heaves it down field for Nick Coletti, and what a grab!

Coletti brings it down and makes this a one point game.

Tigers going for the two point conversion and the lead.

But, the Wolverines defense stuffs them a yard short.

Waverly holds on and wins it 23-22.