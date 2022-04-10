WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The rain, wind, and yes, even snow, didn’t put a stop to Watkins Glen International’s Opening Weekend Fundraiser, as drivers battled the elements during their laps around the track.

The Glen opened up its 2022 season with a weekend fundraiser for the Racing and Community Enrichment Foundation (R.A.C.E.), designed to give scholarships and donations to local organizations.

Participants came from not just the Twin Tiers, but from across state lines and even borders, with a few cars making their way down from Canada for the event.

Inside the track, drivers were put into two columns and waited for their turn to test their vehicle on the famous road course. Cars varied from supercars and sports cars to older sedans and SUVs, all there for the love of racing, and to support a foundation that brought in over $84,000 in donations in 2021.

“It’s been so much fun, I haven’t done this for three years,” said Michael Printup, President of Watkins Glen International, “So, this is awesome to stand out here and welcome the cars and the guests, and everybody that comes, they come from all over,” he said when asked about the excitement for opening weekend.

The atmosphere was friendly and welcoming, while waiting in line car owners had a chat with each other to talk about their time on the track, or to look at and exchange compliments on each other’s cars.

Watkins Glen International has a packed year of events, with, of course, NASCAR being in August, and many more in between, for a full list of events you can visit their website.