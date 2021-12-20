BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the best though, in my opinion, is an event exclusive to hockey, and that’s the Teddy Bear Toss Night.

On Saturday, the Binghamton Black Bears held theirs, needing just one goal to get the bear blizzard going inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The good news is, they scored a goal.

In fact, they scored three, including the first of the game and with it, hundreds of stuffed animals rained down onto the ice.

The toys were then collected and bagged up to be donated to the Broome County Child Advocacy Center’s Crime Victims Assistance Center.

However, after that opening goal, that’s pretty much where the fun stopped as the Watertown Wolves would score the next six goals.

Sam Holeczy tallied a goal and an assist for Binghamton.

But, the Black Bears fall to the Wolves, 8-3.

These two meet again this coming Thursday in Watertown for a 7:30 PM puck drop.