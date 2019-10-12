Warriors upset Indians 21-14

BINGHAMTON – Now over to Warrior Stadium.

Chenango Valley looking to get back on track against #18 Owego.

14-0 Owego in the 3rd, and cue the momentum swing.

Rory Thompson going deep for Shane Ladd.

Racing down the sideline.

Cuts it back. you’re not tackling me. You’re not tackling me.

Makes a run at the corner of the end zone.

He’s brought down from behind, but not before picking up 72 yards.

Next play, Zach Wood right up the gut.

Flicks the hit stick on an Owego defender, and powers his way into the end zone.

CV trails 14-7.

Next Warriors drive, and this time, really no one is tackling him.

Thompson to Ladd again.

A 35-yard catch and run.

CV ties the game up at 14.

And then Thompson getting it done on defense too.

Perfect read, he picks off that pass, and he is gone.

65 yards the other way on the pick six.

Warriors go out ahead 21-14, and that would hold.

CV picks up their 1st win over a ranked opponent, and 4th win of the season, as they upset #18 Owego, 21-14.