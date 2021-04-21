Warriors stymie Wildcats offense in 7-0 victory

BINGHAMTON, NY – I ventured over to Chenango Valley High School where the Warriors boys soccer team welcomed in Johnson City.

Not even a minute into the game and the Warriors set the tone for this one.

Initial shot is stopped by Harrison Smith.

But, he fumbles it and Aiden Granger is there to capitalize on the miscue. CV up 1-0.

Moments later, Granger sends it just past an outstretched Smith for his 2nd of the game. 2-0 Warriors.

Good ball in by Aaron Salisbury to Billy Clark.

Clark with a big boot that smacks off Smith’s hand and in.

CV extends their lead to 3-0.

And another one incoming.

Salisbury’s sidewinder is stopped.

But, there’s Clark to clean up the rebound.

His 2nd of the day. Now 4-0 Warriors.

I know you just saw 4 goals, but Smith was actually terrific in goal for JC considering the volume of shots he saw.

The junior faced 33 shots on goal, and stopped 26 of them.

However, Eric Jewson would shut out the Wildcats, and eventually score a goal, as CV wins, 7-0.