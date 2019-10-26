Warriors shut out Purple Lions 2-0

BINGHAMTON – Now to some girls soccer.

Class B section quarterfinals.

Chenango Valley hosting Dryden.

C.V. Junior Bridgette Turner singing the national anthem before taking the field.

First half, Kerri Hayes over to Sara Marinaro who moves right back to Hayes.

Kerri beats a couple defenders and then the keeper.

Hayes has the Warriors out in front, 1-0.

Later, free kick for Hayes.

And how about another.

One bounce and finds it’s way into the back of the goal.

Two for Kerri and C.V. goes up 2-0.

That score would hold as the Warriors would go on to win, 2-0.