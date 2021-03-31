Warriors shut down Saints offense in 5-0 win

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s start out at Chenango Valley for some boys soccer.

CV hosting Seton Catholic Central.

First half, CV corner.

The header from Hunter Arno gets kicked around a bit before it finds Brian Chong who boots it on goal.

But, Ian Phillips punches it over goal.

My sincerest apologies to Grayson Clark for this one.

Didn’t have the camera ready until the last second and caught Clark’s rip go into the back of the goal.

1-0 CV.

I’ll make it up to you by the end of these highlights, I promise.

Warriors at it again.

This time, Nate Wojcik gets a shot on Phillips, but the diving stop keeps it out.

Here’s Clark again who’s able to collect the ball, cuts in, and tucks it inside the near post.

See, I told you I’d make it up to you.

Clark’s 2nd made it 2-0 Warriors.

Keeper Eric Jewson and the CV defense shut down the Saints offense as the Warriors go on to win, 5-0.