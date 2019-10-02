Warriors shut down Sabers 5-0

BINGHAMTON – Senior Night for Chenango Valley against Susquehanna Valley.

Late first half, Kerri Hayes with a solid strike.

Emily Repp with a leaping save, but the ball drops and rolls slowly in front of the goal.

However, it’s booted away from harm by Repp. Outstanding effort.

The Warriors would break through in the second half though.

Sara Marinaro creates space and fires it home for the first goal of the game. 1-0 C.V.

Not even two minutes later now and here comes Kelsey Burden.

Enough speed to get past the defender, and enough leg to get it past Repp.

2-0 Warriors, and they weren’t done yet.

Just over three minutes later, Hayes going up top for Burden.

She moves past Repp and gets a wide open cage to shoot at.

That put C.V. up 3-0 in under 15 minutes played in the second half.

C.V. would tack on two more in the remaining time as the Warriors pick up a 5-0 win over S.V.