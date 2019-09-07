Warriors run by Yellow Jackets 59-14

BINGHAMTON – Right down the road, the Chenango Valley Warriors playing host to Oneonta.

First quarter, 4th and goal for the Warriors, Kylew Westgate finds Anthony Forbidussi who makes the one handed grab and we already have a play of the year nominee, C.V. up 7-0.

Following possession, Jarod Card looking to make something happen for the Yellow Jackets and Antonio Briggs picks it off and takes it to the house, Warriors up 14-0.

Everyone getting in on the action for the Warriors, Zack Wood goes 31 yards to the house to give his team a 20-0 lead in the first.

The Warriors begin 2019 1-0 with a lopsided 59-14 win over Oneonta.