BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Boys Lacrosse team beat their rivals, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils on Tuesday night, by a score of 14-11.

After trailing 7-5 late in the first half, the Warriors scored 3 quick goals to take the lead heading into the break before taking the momentum into a well-played second half.

Watch the highlights above!