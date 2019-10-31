Warriors hold off Blue Devils 3-2 to advance to section title game

BINGHAMTON – The Warriors hosting the Blue Devils.

Forks and Valley split their previous two meetings this season, but this one certainly had a bit more on the line.

First half, and Forks getting going right out of the gate.

Cameron Drumm towards goal.

Miscommunication between a few C.V. players, and the ball is served up to Patrick Sweeney on a silver platter.

Doesn’t get much easier than that.

1-0 Forks barely three minutes in.

10 minutes later, Donovan Peterson with a free kick and what an incredible effort by Andrew Ilchisin!

Look at him get up and get the heel kick going for the score.

Blue Devils take a two goal lead.

About five minutes until the half, Aiden Marroquin with some nifty moves.

Gets it to Aaron Salisbury, and what a boot!

Drops it right over the keeper and in.

Valley with a huge goal before halftime, it’s 2-1.

Second half now, Marroquin up to Billy Clark, and Clark fires it home off the left foot.

Turned on the jets and wins the race to the ball.

For that, he nets the game-tying goal.

Then, with just under seven minutes left, Clark’s free kick is chipped up and into the back of the goal.

Marroquin was there and credited with the goal.

It’s 3-2 C.V.

Forks turned up the pressure in the last few minutes trying to force overtime.

But, the Warriors hold off the Blue Devils, 3-2.

Valley is on to the section title game this Saturday.

The Warriors will face Oneonta in Oneonta.