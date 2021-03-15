Warriors edge Tigers 1-0 in boys high school soccer

ENDICOTT, NY – Now over to Endicott as the U-E Tigers took on the Chenango Valley Warriors.

First half, CV’s Aiden Granger with a great ball to Billy Clark, and Clark uses the right boot to send it home.

Warriors up 1-0.

CV with some more chances in the 1st.

Luke Garris puts it on goal.

Stop made by Dominic Sloan, but he can’t handle it cleanly.

But, his buddy Jake Taylor has his back and clears it out.

2nd half, initial shot is whiffed on, but it ends up going right to Gavin Mercik.

Never makes it to Sloan because Dominic Guccia deflects it over the crossbar.

Despite good chances, that lone goal would hold up as the Warriors blank the Tigers, 1-0.