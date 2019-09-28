Warriors down Wolverines 34-26

BINGHAMTON – Now over to Warrior Stadium.

Both Chenango Valley and Waverly looking to move to 3-1 on the season.

Late third, 20 all.

The give is to Zach Wood, and look at him go.

Rumbling down the field.

Spinning through arm tackles left and right.

He’s eventually brought down, but not before picking up 25 yards.

Next play, Rory Thompson connects down field with Antonio Briggs.

Briggs turns on the jets and picks up some big yards.

A 40-yard gain and an impressive drive for C.V. continues.

But, it came to a screeching hault a play later as the Warriors cough the ball up at the Waverly 5 yard line.

Jalen McCarty recovers for the Wolverines.

However, they’d punt and give it back to C.V.

That’s where Thompson broke through for a huge play.

He finds an opening and takes off.

Thompson scurries 45 yards for the score.

That breaks the tie early in the 4th.

Chenango Valley picks up their third win of the year, beating Waverly 34-26 in the end.