Warriors double up Purple Tornado 4-2

BINGHAMTON – Beginning at Chenango Valley.

The Warriors girl’s soccer team hosting the Norwich Purple Tornado.

First half, Aubrey Marroquin fires a rocket.

Norwich keeper Halea Eaton gets a glove on it, it kicks off the post and out, and then it’s cleared away from the goal by Janea Evans.

Close call there.

Further along, Marroquin again.

Cuts back and gets a good look.

But, she’s denied by Eaton again.

And Eaton’s day not slowing down.

Sara Marinaro ahead to Marroquin and yet another save.

However, late in the half, C.V. finally broke through.

Marinaro gives it up and gets it right back.

She goes far side past Eaton for the lone goal of the first half.

However, the scoring kept rolling in the second, including one from Marroquin, Kerri Hayes, and Kelsey Burden.

Sydney Coggins scored twice for Norwich, but it wasn’t enough as C.V. wins it 4-2.