Warriors dominate Wildcats 10-0

BINGHAMTON – Earlier Thursday, some regular season girls soccer.

Johnson City taking on Chenango Valley.

Early goings, Sara Marinaro taking the ball down deep towards the goal line, and she banks it on in off the J.C. goalkeeper Jayme Mireider.

C.V. out in front 1-0.

Several minutes later, Marinaro in alone and tucks in her second goal of the game.

Make it 2-0 Warriors.

Now, not even 30 seconds later, Kerri Hayes keeps the ball herself.

Fakes pass, and seems to freeze everyone enough to cruise on in and score with ease.

3-0 Valley.

Under 30 seconds left in the half, Marinaro again.

Strong shot and great save by Mireider.

But, Sara sends home the rebound to add on to her team’s lead. 4-0 Warriors.

Chenango Valley would keep the pedal to the metal in the second half as the Warriors go on to win it, 10-0.