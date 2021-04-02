Warriors dominate Eagles on the gridiron 54-8

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tonight was by far the lightest football Friday schedule in my four years of doing this in Binghamton.

Only one game in our area tonight, but that just means more highlights for both those teams.

We head to Warrior Stadium.

1-1 Chenango Valley welcoming in 0-2 Whitney Point.

Already 14-0 CV by the time I got there.

But, still plenty of offense in the tank.

Rory Thompson hurls one down field.

He finds Owen O’Brein for the 47 yard touchdown.

Warriors would go up 21-0.

Later drive for CV.

Thompson scrambling to his right.

Makes a handful of Eagles miss and darts his way into the endzone from 10 yards out.

Missed extra point makes it 27-0.

Later on, the defense deciding to get in on the action.

Pass is read perfectly by Donovan Tomm and he is heading the other way.

Pardon my shaky filming. It’s harder than it looks.

Either way, it’s a pick 6 for Tomm and the CV lead grows.

The Warriors would rack up 40 points by the end of the first half and keep going in the 2nd half as they go on to win, 54-8.