Warriors defeat Spartans in back-and-forth offensive battle 10-8

BINGHAMTON, NY – Heading right down the road to end the night as Chenango Valley welcomed in Maine-Endwell.

1-0 CV here when Aiden Granger fakes high and goes low for the goal. Warriors up 2-0.

M-E battling.

Will Napierala connects with Aidan McHugh who’s just passing through.

But not before he nets a goal to cut the lead to 1.

From there, CV went on a tear.

Dom Testani rips one low for a goal there.

Then, Testani moves it to Jake Emm, who’s bouncer barely gets in under the crossbar.

But, you can’t tell by the celebration.

That’s a guy who knows when he scores.

CV built up a 5-1 lead.

But, it wouldn’t last as M-E came back like Vin Diesel: fast and furious.

I said what I said.

Sneak attack goal there by Curtis Robitaille.

Then, Robitaille again here and the Spartans making moves.

Robitaille dishing it out now as he finds Jonathan Morgan.

The Spartans would come back and tie things at 5 in what turned out to be another back-and-forth game between these two.

But, in the end, it’s the Warriors who get the W. 10-8 is your final.