Warriors defeat Sabers 4-1

BINGHAMTON – At Chenango Valley, the Warriors boy’s soccer team hosting Susquehanna Valley.

Eight minutes into the game, John Pecha chips the ball ahead of Aidan Marroquin.

Marroquin turns around the defenders, and boots it home off the left foot.

That puts C.V. up 1-0.

But, about 6 minutes later, S.V. responds.

Ethan Brusso tracks the ball down and banks it in off the post.

The Sabers tie the game at one.

However, it didn’t last long.

Marroquin splits a pair of defenders, avoids a third that comes in, and then moves past a sliding keeper before scoring his second of the game.

That put the Warriors up 2-1, a lead they’d carry into the locker room.

Marroqun would add another, as would Hunter Arno as CV wins it, 4-1.