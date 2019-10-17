Warriors defeat Blue Devils 3-1

BINGHAMTON – It was Senior Night over at Chenango Forks High School.

The Blue Devils volleyball team hosting cross-town rival, Chenango Valley.

First game, Faith Riegal on the serve.

A bit of a knuckler, but it’ll work.

An ace for Riegal.

Forks serve now.

Avery Copeland cashes in on a service ace of her own.

Blue Devils keeping pace.

Keeping with the theme, why not another one here?

This time, it’s C.V.’s Keira Warwick.

More from the Warriors, Warwick sets it for Saniah Reeves, and great placement by Reeves to pick up a point.

C.V. serve. Great teamwork here by Forks though.

Set for Phoebe Humphrey, and Humphrey picks up a point right at the net.

However, the Warriors would pick up a win in the first game, and go on to win the match 3 games to 1.