Warriors blank Sabers 7-0

CONKLIN, N.Y. – Over at Susquehanna Valley High School, the Sabers girl’s soccer team hosting the Chenango Valley Warriors.

First half, and the Warriors on the attack.

Ball is chipped by Aubrey Marroquinn to Sara Marinaro.

Nice move to get in a good shooting position.

But, the shot is denied by Emily Repp.

However, Marinaro would get plenty more chances.

Here, Kerri Hayes knocks it off the crossbar, and Marinaro is there to tap it on home.

C.V. out to a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Repp on the goal kick.

Cut off by Marroquinn.

She sends Marinaro towards goal, and Sara’s shot finds the back of the net.

That’s two for her and for the Warriors.

Just over five minutes until halftime and Marinaro’s at it again.

Creates space to her right, and rifles it up high for the goal.

A first half hat trick by Marinaro lifted C.V. to a 3-0 lead at the break.

Both Marinaro and Marroquinn netted three and Jenna Castellucci added another as the Warriors would win this one by a final of 7-0.