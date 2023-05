BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Softball team beat Chenango Forks 9-5 on Thursday in the Class B semifinal.

The Warriors offense scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead after giving up 1 run in the top half.

Chenango Valley will play Windsor on Saturday in the championship game.

Watch the highlights above!