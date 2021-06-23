Walker, Mitchell combine for no-hitter in 2-0 victory over Reading Fightin Phils

READING, PA – What a performance they put together last night.

The Ponies saw Will Toffey hit his 5th homer of the season in the top of the 4th to get them on the board, while Mark Vientos smacked his 8th of the year in the 6th to pad the lead.

And that was all Binghamton would need as Josh Walker went 6 innings, striking out 4 and walked one batter.

Then, Andrew Mitchell followed that up with 3 strong innings as the two combined to pitch a no-hitter.

This was the 7th no-no for the Rumble Ponies in their history, and first since May of 2019.

The Ponies will look to follow up that showing in just a bit as they will face the Fightin’ Phils in game 2 of their 6 game series, with 1st pitch set for 7:05 PM.