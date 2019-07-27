Veteran Frank Gore putting in work at Bills camp

As mentioned yesterday, training camps all across the NFL opened up shop in preparation for the upcoming season.

In Rochester, the Buffalo Bills gave fans their first look at the team, as well as some of the new faces.

While he may not be a new face in the league, Frank Gore is a newcomer to the Bills organization.

As Thad Brown of our Rochester sister station tells us, much like his on-field production, Gore’s work ethic hasn’t dropped off a bit.

Even at 36 years old, and 14 seasons under his belt, Frank Gore can still play in the NFL.

“I’ve been blessed man. I’m still having fun, I still love it. I feel I still can play this game at a high level, and I’m going to try to do whatever it takes to show my teammates what I’m about,” Gore said.

What he’s about is a well renowned work ethic, and delivering while playing a punishing position.

It was a fellow running back that convinced Gore to come to Buffalo, LeSean McCoy.

“We’ve competed with each other. We’re both different style runners. But, we try to make each other better.”

Frank Gore’s longevity in the NFL is already in the record books.

He’s the only back in league history to post 14 straight seasons with at least 600 rushing yards.

On the other end of the career arc is rookie running back Devin Singletary.

He’s already learning lessons from working with Frank Gore.

“To never get comfortable. Come in and work. Like you said, he’s 36, going on his 14th or 15th year, and he’s still coming in like he’s my age. Ready to work, day in and day out,” said Singletary.

Gore leads by example.

His play does the talking, a style that’s worked for nearly a decade and a half.

“The guys know he’s all about ball, and he loves football. You can see that in the way he goes about his business.”

“When you can’t do it no more, it’s tough. So, every day, that’s why I try and got out here and have fun. Go on and show the young guys why I’m still here.”

Some day, Frank Gore will be out of football.

But, if his mentality is an indicator of his production, he won’t be retiring any time soon.