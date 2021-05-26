Vestal’s Olivia McMahon signs lacrosse NLI to Seton Hill University

VESTAL, NY – The first signing of the evening was for Olivia McMahon, who signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Seton Hill University and will play lacrosse for the Griffins.

McMahon has been a part of the Golden Bears varsity lacrosse program for 4 years, and was a part of the back-to-back Section IV championship teams in 2018 and 2019.

After signing in front of family, friends, coaches, and teammates, McMahon spoke about why Seton Hill made the most sense for her.

“It’s just a really great environment. I knew it had a really good reputation, both lacrosse and academically. So, it just was a great place to go. I really love the location. So, it was a great place for me,” she said.

As she mentioned, McMahon is joining a very good Seton Hill squad that wrapped up their season with a 13-3 record, and a Division II NCAA Tournament appearance.

As for her academics, McMahon will be entering the Physician’s Assistant direct-entry program once she arrives on campus in the fall.

Congratulations to Olivia and her family, and good luck with the Griffins.