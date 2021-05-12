Vestal’s Kiley Marconi signs lacrosse NLI to Kent State

VESTAL, NY – Earlier Wednesday, signing season continued as Vestal senior Kiley Marconi made her college commitment official.

Marconi signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I lacrosse at Kent State University.

Marconi, a varsity player since her 8th grade year, is a team captain this season, a former Under Armour All-American, and a multi-sport scholar athlete.

Despite only having been a varsity program at Kent State for 3 years now, Marconi was sold on joining the Golden Flashes right away.

“I love the campus. I fell in love with it the first moment I stepped on it. I love how new the program, the lacrosse program is. I feel like I can really do something with it, and just make history at Kent State,” she said.

Once she settles in on campus, Marconi is planning on majoring in Psychology while competing for the Golden Flashes in the MAC.