Vestal’s Kayla Pickett signs National Letter of Intent to attend Gannon University

VESTAL, NY – What better way to wrap up the week than with a 5th college commitment signing?

While this one took place yesterday, I thought ahead knowing the rain would wash away any chances of me going to games today. Always thinking.

This was the 3rd-straight signing for a Vestal High School senior this week, as Kayla Pickett signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Gannon University and will compete for the Knights cheerleading team.

Pickett has been a member of the Golden Bears cheerleading squad for 4 years, is a 3-time New York state scholar athlete, and was named a Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American last August.

Now that it’s official, Pickett is excited for all the opportunities competing at the next level will bring.

“I would definitely say competing. The competitions at the college level are definitely a lot harder, a lot stricter. So, I’m excited to get working. Working towards that level of competition. Every year, Gannon University goes down to Daytona to compete nationally. So, I’m really excited for that,” she said.

Along with cheering, Pickett also sings in the school’s a cappella group and has been a dancer for 13 years.

Once Pickett gets to Gannon, she is planning on studying Nursing.

Congratulations to Kayla and her family, and good luck at Gannon.